PGE mulls 2 bln euros eurodebt issue program-paper
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

PGE mulls 2 bln euros eurodebt issue program-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.1 utility PGE is preparing ground for an eurodebt issue program worth 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), but has no plans to use it in the near future, the group’s deputy chief was quoted as saying on Monday.

Wojciech Ostrowski, PGE’s chief financial officer told daily Parkiet that PGE has two debt programs open on the Polish market for a joint value of 15 billion zlotys ($4.3 billion), but thus far has not moved ahead with any issuance.

The group plans to spend up to 45 billion zlotys until 2015, mainly on modernisation, raising output, but also launching the building process for Poland’s first nuclear power plant. ($1=0.7992 euros=3.4930 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

