October 2, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

Polish PGE says continues $3.7 bln project after court ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Poland top utility PGE said on Tuesday it would continue its 11.6-billion zloty ($3.7 billion) investment in new power units after a court ruling lifted an environmental ban on Poland’s largest power contract to date.

Earlier this year PGE had to delay its investment in the construction of two 900-megawatt coal-fired units in Opole, the largest in Poland’s power sector to date, after a court blocked an environment clearance for construction.

On Tuesday a Polish court ordered a re-examination of the block at the same time lifting the ban on the construction project keenly awaited by troubled local builders.

“The ruling passed today means that the environmental decision is to be implemented,” PGE said in a statement. “Therefore, PGE... is continuing the investment process in the Opole power plant.” ($1 = 3.1733 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

