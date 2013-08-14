FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Alstom set to join consortium to build Opole power plant
August 14, 2013 / 1:23 PM / 4 years ago

France's Alstom set to join consortium to build Opole power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Polish builders Rafako, Polimex-Mostostal and Mostostal Warszawa have joined with France’s Alstom to build the Opole power plant for the country’s top utility PGE.

Details of Alstom’s cooperation in the project remain to be worked out by the end of September, the statement said.

The state-controlled company plans to build a coal-fired power plant in Opole worth 11.6 billion zlotys ($3.66 billion). ($1 = 3.1707 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska; editing by Louise Heavens)

