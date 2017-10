WARSAW, April 2 (Reuters) - Polish utility PGE will shut down its 858 megawatt block at Belchatow for three days starting on Wednesday for maintenance, grid operator PSE-Operator said on Monday.

The lignite-fired block is the biggest unit at the country’s 5.3 GW Belchatow facility. The outage from April 4 to April 7 was reported on the grid operator’s update of daily outages and did not make clear whether it was planned or unplanned.