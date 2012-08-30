FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PGE and Pulawy launch tender for 800-900 MW plant
August 30, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

PGE and Pulawy launch tender for 800-900 MW plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A unit controlled jointly by PGE - Poland’s top utility - and fertiliser producer Pulawy has launched a tender for the construction of a 800-900 megawatt combined cycle gas-fired plant.

The plant, which will be located near Pulawy, over 100 kilometres southeast of Warsaw, was scheduled to start operating commercially as of 2018, Pulawy said on Thursday.

It will provide heat for nearby chemical production facilities and power to the Polish grid. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)

