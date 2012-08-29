FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Poland's PGE H1 net rises 12 pct, below expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* PGE H1 net rises to $760 mln vs $782 mln expected

* Helped by launch of 858 MW unit in September 2011

* PGE’s Q2 power generation up 6 pct y/y to 13.97 TWh

* Poland’s Q2 power consumption down 1.1 pct y/y (Adds details)

WARSAW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s top utility PGE posted a 12 percent rise in first-half net profit on Wednesday, helped by the launch of the country’s largest power unit last year.

The group’s bottom line amounted to 2.49 billion zlotys ($760 million), while analysts polled by Reuters expected 2.56 billion zlotys. For the second-quarter, net profit was 965 million zlotys.

PGE launched its 858-megawatt lignite-fired unit in Belchatow in September. It helped PGE’s second-quarter power generation grow by 6 percent to 13.97 TWh, of which lignite-fired plants produced 10.13 TWh, up 14 percent year-on-year.

But spot prices of baseload power dropped 19 percent to an average of 168.70 zlotys per MWh as electricity consumption in Central and Eastern Europe’s largest economy fell by 1.1 percent year-on-year, PGE said.

The group estimated damage-related costs from an Aug. 24 fire at its power plant in Turow at 40-50 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.2744 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

