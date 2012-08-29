Poland's PGE H1 net rises 12 pct, below expectations

WARSAW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s top utility PGE posted a 12 percent rise in first-half net profit on Wednesday, helped by the launch of the country’s largest power unit last year.

PGE’s bottom line amounted to 2.49 billion zlotys ($760 million), while analysts polled by Reuters expected 2.56 billion zlotys. The group also said its second-quarter net profit reached 965 million zlotys.

PGE launched its 858-megawatt lignite-fired block in Belchatow in September. ($1 = 3.2744 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)