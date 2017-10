WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s top utility PGE may decide to keep its telecoms arm Exatel, which it was expected to try to sell again after an earlier failed attempt, a deputy chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

Boguslawa Matuszewska also said the group would launch a tender to pick the technology provider for Poland’s first nuclear power plant in the second quarter. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)