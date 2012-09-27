FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PGE Turow plant upgrade may be blocked by ecologists
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 27, 2012 / 5:46 PM / in 5 years

PGE Turow plant upgrade may be blocked by ecologists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - PGE’s 2.5 billion zlotys ($773 million) upgrade of its Turow power plant may be blocked after an appeal by ecologists was lodged in court, the Polish utility’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Last week, the company was told it will have to wait until a court reconvenes in October over a similar appeal, launched in January, before it can implement 11.6 billion zloty of investment in its power unit in Opole.

“Our environmental clearance in Turow was appealed by the same organisation as in Opole and it is possible that we’re in danger of a similar scenario,” Krzysztof Kilian told a treasury committee sitting.

Many of the country’s major builders, already strapped for cash after cut-throat bidding for road deals pushed them to the brink of insolvency, are following the Opole case closely, fearful that any further delays could damage their revenue potential. ($1=3.2341 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat, Writing by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.