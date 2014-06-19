FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-NZ's PGG Wrightson upgrades FY earnings forecast
#Corrections News
June 19, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-NZ's PGG Wrightson upgrades FY earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects throughout to show PGG Wrightson has upgraded its earnings forcast)

WELLINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand agricultural services company PGG Wrightson Ltd on Thursday upgraded its full-year earnings guidance, boosted by strength in its livestock business, which enabled the company to overcome challenging farming conditions across the country.

The company, which sells supplies and advisory services to farmers, said it expected operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the year ending this month to come in between NZ$56 million-NZ$58 million ($48.50 million-$50.23 million).

This was higher than a previous forecast between NZ$52 million to NZ$56 million stated in February, and higher than last year’s EBITDA of NZ$45.8 million.

$1 = 1.1546 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
