CORRECTED-NZ's PGG Wrightson upgrades FY earnings forecast

(Corrects throughout to show PGG Wrightson has upgraded its earnings forcast)

WELLINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand agricultural services company PGG Wrightson Ltd on Thursday upgraded its full-year earnings guidance, boosted by strength in its livestock business, which enabled the company to overcome challenging farming conditions across the country.

The company, which sells supplies and advisory services to farmers, said it expected operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the year ending this month to come in between NZ$56 million-NZ$58 million ($48.50 million-$50.23 million).

This was higher than a previous forecast between NZ$52 million to NZ$56 million stated in February, and higher than last year’s EBITDA of NZ$45.8 million.