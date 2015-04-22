FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Consortium including EDF and fund PGGM buy Spanish gas distributor
April 22, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Consortium including EDF and fund PGGM buy Spanish gas distributor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects that Morgan Stanley is the seller, not a member of the purchasing consortium. Adds EDF as consortium member.)

AMSTERDAM, April 22 (Reuters) - A consortium led by PGGM, the Dutch pension fund manager, said on Wednesday it will purchase purchase Spanish gas distributor Madrilena Red de Gas (MRG) for an undisclosed amount.

A PGGM spokesman said his organisation, together with France’s EDF and Gingko Tree Investment, will purchase MRG from Morgan Stanley Infrastructure.

A spokesman for PGGM refused to disclose the size of the investment, or the breakdown of the consortium ownership.

“It is a significant investment for PGGM infrastructure,” said Maurice Wilbrink.

MRG operates a network of 5,500 kilometres of pipelines, serving 842,600 households, PGGM said.

PGGM is one of the largest Dutch pension funds, with 189 billion euros ($203 billion) in managed assets. ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
