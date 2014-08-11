New Zealand's PGG Wrightson posts bumper profit

WELLINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand agricultural services company PGG Wrightson Ltd reported a better than expected return to profit on Tuesday as sales grew on strong economic growth.

The company posted a net profit of NZ$42.3 million ($35.8 million) in the year to June 30 compared with a loss of NZ$306.5 million last year, which included a NZ$321.1 million write-down of assets. Excluding the write-off last year’s profit was NZ$14.6 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of about NZ$30.3 million, and the company, which sells supplies and advisory services to the agricultural sector, beat its June earnings guidance.

PGG Wrightson, majority owned by China’s Agria, said it would pay a dividend of 3.5 cents a share against last year’s one cent.

($1=NZ$1.1820)