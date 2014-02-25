FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's PGG Wrightson H1 profit grows strongly
February 25, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

NZ's PGG Wrightson H1 profit grows strongly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand agricultural services company PGG Wrightson Ltd said on Tuesday its first-half profit nearly tripled on increased sales.

The company, which sells supplies and advisory services to farmers, reported a net profit after tax of NZ$13.4 million ($11.1 million) compared with NZ$4.8 million a year ago.

The company, majority owned by China’s Agria, reaffirmed its forecast of full-year operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at between NZ$52 million to NZ$56 million.

It declared a dividend of 2 cents a share compared with last year’s 2.2 cents.

$1 = 1.2037 New Zealand dollars Gyles Beckford

