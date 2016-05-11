MOVES-PGIM Fixed Income veteran exec Peter Cordrey to retire

May 11 (Reuters) - PGIM Fixed Income, the investment management unit of U.S.-based Prudential Financial Inc, said its global head of product management and distribution, Peter Cordrey, would retire in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Cordrey has been with the company for 20 years.

The company also announced the appointment of Bas NieuweWeme as a managing director.

NieuweWeme, who joined the company on Monday, will lead the firm’s global client service, consultant relations, distribution, liability-driven investing and marketing teams.

He will report to Michael Lillard, head of PGIM Fixed Income.

NieuweWeme joins from Voya Investment Management, where he was head of institutional distribution and a member of the firm’s management committee. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)