TABLE-Swiss platinum imports from South Africa slump in March

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland's platinum imports slumped in March as shipments of raw metal from strike-hit major producer South Africa plummeted to their lowest level in 5-1/2 years, data from the Swiss customs bureau showed on Thursday. Raw platinum imports to Switzerland from South Africa fell to 157 kg in March, their lowest of any month since July 2008 and down 95 percent year on year, the data showed. Platinum miners in South Africa, the source of around three out of four ounces of the world's supply, have been on strike at Anglo American Platinum , Impala Platinum and Lonmin since Jan. 23. The strike has cost around 700,000 ounces of output so far. Switzerland's total raw platinum imports slid to 640 kg in March from 1,548 kg a month before. Its raw platinum exports also fell by more than 40 percent last month to 2,178 kilograms as shipments to number one destination Hong Kong dropped to 1,709 kg from 2,811 kg. Raw palladium imports leapt to 2,264 kg from 356 kg in February, chiefly due to a surge in imports from Germany. Imports of semi-finished palladium from Russia, the world's number one source of the metal, were 201 kg, roughly equal to monthly levels over the previous year. Raw palladium exports also rose by nearly half as exports to the United States climbed sharply. Switzerland is a major refining and trading hub for platinum group metals. PLATINUM (KG) Month Imports Imports Imports Exports Exports Exports Net (raw) (semi-fin (total) (raw) (semi-fin (total) imports ished) ished) (exports) February 1,548 257 1,805 3,850 209 4,059 -2,254 March 640 307 947 2,178 609 2,787 -1,840 PALLADIUM (KG) Month Imports Imports Imports Exports Exports Exports Net (raw) (semi-fin (total) (raw) (semi-fin (total) imports ished) ished) (exports) February 356 295 651 3,592 280 3,872 -3,221 March 2,264 291 2,555 5,292 316 5,608 -3,053 Source: Swiss customs bureau (Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by Jane Baird)