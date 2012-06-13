FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PGNiG to launch bond issue with $730 mln tranche
June 13, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

PGNiG to launch bond issue with $730 mln tranche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s gas monopoly PGNiG will sell 2.5 billion zlotys ($730 million) in 5-year bonds as first tranche of its debt issuance programme, it said on Wednesday.

The amount in bonds sold exceeds the previously announced 1-2 billion zlotys range. Their coupon was set at 6-month WIBOR plus 1.25 percent.

The issue is part of PGNiG’s 4.5 billion zloty bond programme announced in April, aimed at raising extra funds for investments. The group picked ING Bank Slaski and Pekao SA as lead managers. ($1 = 3.4250 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

