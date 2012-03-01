FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 1, 2012

PGNiG eyes new $1.6 bln debt programme for investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 1 (Reuters) - Polish gas monopoly PGNiG plans to launch a 5-billion zloty ($1.63 billion) bond programme for domestic investors to raise extra funds for investments, the group’s chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Slawomir Hinc told Reuters in an interview the group could issue the first 2-billion zloty tranche by the end of June 2012.

The group already has a 7-billion zloty bond programme signed with nine banks and a 1.2-billion euro programme for eurobonds.

“We are planning to launch a third programme, directed to the largest group of receivers - domestic institutional investors such as pension funds and mutual funds,” Hinc said. ($1 = 3.0745 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat and Maciej Onoszko)

