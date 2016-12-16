FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Polish regulator approves PGNiG gas price hike for Q1 2017
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 16, 2016 / 5:18 PM / 8 months ago

Polish regulator approves PGNiG gas price hike for Q1 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest gas firm PGNiG will increase the price of high-methane gas it sells by 12.2 percent and the price of nitrogen-rich gas by 13.4 percent from the start of next year, the company said, citing an approval from energy regulator URE.

The price hike, valid until the end of March next year, will be applicable to PGNiG's largest clients, the firm said.

"Due to the higher prices of crude oil and natural gas ... for the first quarter of 2017, PGNiG's total cost of gas grew," the company said. "Therefore, the average trading price of gas fuel increased by 12.2 percent for high-methane gas" (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.