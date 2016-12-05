FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Gas group PGNiG takes legal action over EU's Opal pipeline decision
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 5, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 9 months ago

Gas group PGNiG takes legal action over EU's Opal pipeline decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - State-run gas company PGNiG said on Monday that it had taken legal action against the European Commission's decision to grant Russia's Gazprom more transit capacity on the German-based Opal pipeline, the Polish group said on Monday.

"On Dec. 4 ... our German subsidiary has filed a suit to the European Court of Justice," PGNiG Chief Executive Piotr Wozniak told reporters. "We want this decision of the European Commission cancelled."

Wozniak said the Commission's decision hurt PGNiG's interests and violated EU gas market competition rules, including those on third party access to pipelines. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.