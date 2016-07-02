FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Gas flows to Poland from Gazprom back to normal after disruption
#Energy
July 2, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Gas flows to Poland from Gazprom back to normal after disruption

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Gazprom comment)

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Gas flows from Russia's Gazprom via Ukraine to Poland were back to normal after falling 20 percent between Thursday and Friday, Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said on Saturday.

Gaz-System spokesman Tomasz Pietrasienski said the operator had received no explanation from Gazprom or from Ukraine's Ukrtransgaz.

Gazprom said it had no comment.

Gaz-System said in a statement the disruption had posed no threat to gas deliveries or system stability due to low gas demand at this time of the year and other supplies routes.

Similar shortages occurred two years ago, when Poland was at odds with Russia - its former communist master and dominant gas supplier - over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.

Poland buys the bulk of its gas from Gazprom but has built a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at on the Baltic Sea and plans to build a pipeline to Norway to diversify its imports. It also aims to become a regional gas trading hub.

It received its first supplies of LNG from Qatar last month. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk in MOSCOW; Editing by Susan Thomas)

