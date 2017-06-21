(Adds comments from Gazprom Export, PGNiG)
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, June 21 Poland temporarily halted gas
deliveries from Russia via the Yamal pipeline on Wednesday due
to poor quality of the gas, which Russia said was due to a
"short-term technical problem."
Poland's state gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said it
would not resume receiving gas deliveries until June 23, but
that the move would have no impact on the security or balance of
the Polish domestic gas distribution system.
"Due to the poor quality of natural gas, Gaz-System cannot
receive gas deliveries for the domestic transit system at the
joint connection point (PWP) on the Yamal pipeline," Gaz-System
said in a statement.
Gazprom Export, the export arm of the Russian gas monopoly
Gazprom, said in a statement a technical problem
occurred on June 20 and the company's specialists were taking
all necessary measures to solve the issue.
"Specialists of our company have taken all the measures to
guarantee that this situation would not impact Gazprom Export’s
ability to meet the nominations of our European clients and the
security of supply of Europe," Gazprom Export said in a
statement.
Poland consumes some 16 billion cubic metres of gas a year
but most of it comes from Russia as Poland's biggest gas firm
PGNiG has a long-term gas supply contract with Gazprom
- the so-called Yamal contract - that runs until 2022.
PGNiG said in a statement it had stopped receiving gas from
the Yamal pipeline for winter reserves. "Deliveries to gas
consumers in Poland are not currently under threat," it added.
(Additional reporting in Moscow by Oksana Kobzeva,; Writing by
Marcin Goettig and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Mark Potter)