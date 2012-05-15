PGNiG Q1 net drops 70 pct, better than expected

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Polish gas monopoly PGNiG posted a 70-percent decline in its first-quarter net profit, as it bore high costs of gas imports from Russia and could not yet take advantage of a tariff hike from March, but the figure was better than analysts feared.

The state-controlled group said its net profit amounted to 297 million zlotys versus 225 million expected by analysts surveyed by Reuters.

PGNiG, which buys around two thirds of the gas it sells, mainly from Russia, has struggled in the past few months, squeezed by its long-term supply contract with Gazprom and domestic market prices. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)