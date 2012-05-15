FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PGNiG Q1 net drops 70 pct, better than expected
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 15, 2012 / 4:36 AM / in 5 years

PGNiG Q1 net drops 70 pct, better than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Polish gas monopoly PGNiG posted a 70-percent decline in its first-quarter net profit, as it bore high costs of gas imports from Russia and could not yet take advantage of a tariff hike from March, but the figure was better than analysts feared.

The state-controlled group said its net profit amounted to 297 million zlotys versus 225 million expected by analysts surveyed by Reuters.

PGNiG, which buys around two thirds of the gas it sells, mainly from Russia, has struggled in the past few months, squeezed by its long-term supply contract with Gazprom and domestic market prices. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.