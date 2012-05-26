FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's PGNiG wants to invest $14 bln over 10 years - paper
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 26, 2012 / 8:22 AM / 5 years ago

Poland's PGNiG wants to invest $14 bln over 10 years - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, May 26 (Reuters) - Polish gas monopoly PGNiG wants to invest about 50 billion zlotys ($14.31 billion) over the next ten years, mainly on a search for new gas and oil sources, the daily Parkiet said on Saturday.

The daily, referring to comments by the company’s deputy chief executive, Slawomir Hinc, also said that PGNiG, 72.4 percent owned by the state treasury, wants to earmark some 1.1 billion on investment this year alone.

Earlier the company said it was planning 27 billion zlotys in capital expenditure by 2015, focusing on gas exploration, investment in the power sector, gas distribution and storage.

In January, PGNiG signed a letter of intent with top utilities PGE and Tauron, as well as copper miner KGHM, on co-operation in shale gas exploration.

The state-controlled group holds a 12 percent stake in the Skarv concession in Norway operated by BP and develops its own crude oil project LMG in Poland. It also plans to drill for shale gas in its 15 licences in Poland.

The group also plans to build a combined heat and power plant in Stalowa Wola together with Tauron and develop a gas-fired power station in Warsaw at a site taken over in 2011 from Sweden’s Vattenfall.

$1 = 3.4930 Polish zlotys Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.