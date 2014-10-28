FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PGNiG seeks advisers for M&A deals
October 28, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's PGNiG seeks advisers for M&A deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s dominant gas provider PGNiG is seeking advisers for foreign takeover deals worth more than 2 billion zlotys ($600 million) apiece, it said on Tuesday.

Potential advisers have until Oct. 30 to submit their interest. The mandate, which PGNiG estimates at 414,000 euros ($525,324), will be in force for a year.

State-run PGNiG is under pressure to help reduce Poland’s energy reliance on Russia, its former Soviet master, by seeking alternative oil and gas deposits abroad. Norway has been the company’s top choice.

On Monday, the group agreed to buy a 996-million zloty stake in four new oil and gas deposits from Total E&P Norge.

(1 US dollar = 3.3300 Polish zloty)

1 US dollar = 0.7881 euro Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter

