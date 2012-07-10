FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish gas monopoly PGNiG fined $17.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 10, 2012 / 9:12 AM / 5 years ago

Polish gas monopoly PGNiG fined $17.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 10 (Reuters) - Polish competition watchdog UOKiK has fined state-controlled gas monopoly PGNiG 60 million zlotys ($17.5 million) for abusing its market position, the regulator said on Tuesday.

PGNiG had no comment on the issue.

The fine would equal a fifth of the group’s first-quarter net earnings, which were down 70 percent year-on-year, as it bore the high cost of gas imports from Russia and could not yet take advantage of a March gas tariff hike. ($1 = 3.4384 zlotys) (Reporting by Jarosaw Kowalski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.