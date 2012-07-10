UPDATE 1-Poland's PGNiG fined $17.5 mln for abusing market position

* PGNiG to appeal against fine

WARSAW, July 10 (Reuters) - Polish gas monopoly PGNiG was fined 60 million zlotys ($17.5 million) for illegal market practices on Tuesday, adding to the woes of the country’s shale gas pioneer as it tries to contend with high gas import prices.

The anti-monopoly office UOKiK penalised state-controlled PGNiG for hampering competition in Poland’s retail gas market after one of the group’s companies refused to give privately owned NowyGaz access to its gas supplies.

PGNiG, which controls 98 percent of the market, said that it would appeal against the decision within 14 days.

The fine equates to a fifth of the group’s first-quarter net earnings, which were down 70 percent year on year, hit by costly gas imports from Russia.

PGNiG is at the forefront of Poland’s large bet on shale gas being able to help the coal-reliant country to meet the challenges of the European Union’s climate policy and curb CO2 emissions.

Any success in Poland’s shale gas drive could also help PGNiG in price negotiations with Russia’s Gazprom over its long-term contract for gas deliveries.

Poland, via PGNiG, buys more than two thirds of its gas from abroad. Annual imports in 2011 amounted to 10.9 billion cubic metres, of which 85 percent came from Gazprom.

The Gazprom deal is linked to oil prices and calculated in U.S. dollars. A recent weakening of the zloty has pushed up the price that PGNiG pays, but it is unable to pass on the cost to consumers because the domestic market is tightly regulated.

At the end of June the group submitted a motion with the regulator to boost its retail prices, less than three months after it won increases of between 7 percent and 15 percent.

PGNiG shares were down 0.7 percent at 1100 GMT. ($1 = 3.4384 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Jaroslaw Kowalski, Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Goodman)