Skarv production delayed to fourth quarter - PGNiG
April 25, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

Skarv production delayed to fourth quarter - PGNiG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Warsaw, April 25 (Reuters) - Polish gas delivery monopoly PGNiG said production from the Skarv field off Norway, in which it has a 12 percent stake, would start in the fourth quarter instead of the second quarter as previously expected.

PGNiG said the second delay since December was because of adverse weather conditions.

Skarv, co-owned by PGNiG, Statoil, BP, E.ON Ruhrgas and Shell, was originally due to start operations in August 2011.

It contains 42.1 billion cubic metres of gas and 16.5 million cubic metres of oil, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

PGNiG, seeking to reduce its reliance on Russian gas, said it would change its estimates for extraction off Norway when it received more data from Skarv’s operator. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Dan Lalor)

