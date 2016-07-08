FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PGNiG looks to extract methane from coal deposits
#Energy
July 8, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Poland's PGNiG looks to extract methane from coal deposits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - Poland's state-run gas firm PGNiG will start tests later this year to see if it can extract methane from coal deposits to increase safety at local coal mines and for commercial use, it said on Friday.

Methane, a main component of natural gas, is also highly combustible and has been responsible for a number of fatal accidents in Polish coal mines.

PGNiG said coal-bed methane has become a significant source of energy in the United States, Canada and Australia. It will start testing the technology of coal-bed methane extraction in the autumn at a mine in southern Poland, using know-how and methods it applied in the past few years to look for shale gas.

Those shale gas prospects faded due to a slump in oil and gas prices as well as difficult geological conditions.

"Our coal mining operates under a high risk of methane, which has an impact on safety and on profitability. If our technology works out, the risk should fall and we could be selling methane," PGNiG Chief Executive Piotr Wozniak told a press conference.

Wozniak said the tests would costs "tens of million Polish zlotys". The company did not specify when it will make a final decision on the potential commercial extraction of methane. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Susan Fenton)

