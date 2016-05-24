FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PGNiG to receive first spot LNG cargo from Statoil on June 25
May 24, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Poland's PGNiG to receive first spot LNG cargo from Statoil on June 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run gas firm PGNiG said on Tuesday it will receive its first spot delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Norway’s Statoil on June 25.

The shipment of around 140,000 tonnes of LNG will be delivered to Poland’s first LNG terminal in Swinoujscie at the Baltic Sea, which is expected to start commercial operations next month.

On May 19 trade sources told Reuters that PGNiG had purchased at least one cargo of LNG from Statoil.

PGNiG also said that it will receive the first shipment of LNG from Qatargas on June 17 as part the long-term contract signed in 2009. Next delivery from Qatar is expected in mid July this year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

