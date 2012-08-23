UPDATE 1-PGNiG blames gas prices for unexpected quarterly loss

* Q2 net loss $97 mln vs expected profit of $4 mln

WARSAW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Polish gas monopoly PGNiG posted a large second-quarter net loss on Thursday, blaming the high costs of gas imports and an insufficient rise in gas tariffs for the weak result.

The state-controlled company reported a net loss of 314 million zlotys ($97 million) in the April-June period, versus expectations of a 12 million zlotys profit.

The group has struggled to make a profit, squeezed by its contract with Russia’s Gazprom on one side and domestic market prices, capped by the regulator, on the other.

Poland buys over two thirds of its gas from abroad. Annual imports amount to around 10 billion cubic metres of gas, with the bulk coming from the Russian gas giant.

PGNiG said its second-quarter margin on gas sales dropped to negative 13 percent, the lowest level since the end of 2008. It also said it had to take an impairment charge of 66 million zlotys on the value of its gas reserves.

The price in PGNiG’s deal with Gazprom is linked to oil prices and calculated in U.S dollars. The dollar has strengthened against the Polish zloty in the second quarter and pushed up the price PGNiG pays for Russian gas.

In June, PGNiG said it was seeking approval to raise gas prices again, less than three months after it won increases by an average of 17 percent.

The tariff increase came after months of haggling between PGNiG and the regulator, which wants to keep a lid on prices to prevent problems for the chemical sector and consumers, who use gas for heating and cooking. ($1 = 3.2539 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)