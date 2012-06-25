UPDATE 1-Poland's PGNiG files for gas tariff hike

* PGNiG files for gas tariff hike

* Hopes to offset costly Russian imports (Adds analyst comment, background)

WARSAW, June 25 (Reuters) - Polish gas utility PGNiG is seeking approval to hike gas prices, the head of regulator URE said, less than three months after it won increases of 7 to 15 percent as the monopoly tries to cope with rising costs from a strong dollar.

“Such a motion was filed with the regulator a week ago,” URE head Marek Woszczyk told reporters on Monday. “The process is ongoing; we’ve just launched it.”

He declined to provide details of the motion. PGNiG confirmed it had filed for a tariff change but otherwise refused to comment.

Poland buys over two thirds of its gas from abroad. Annual imports amount to around 10 billion cubic metres of gas, with the bulk coming from Russia’s Gazprom.

The price in PGNiG’s deal with Gazprom is linked to oil prices and calculated in U.S dollars. The dollar has strengthened against the Polish zloty in the past few months and has pushed up the price PGNiG pays for Russian gas.

PGNiG is struggling to make a profit, squeezed by its contract with Gazprom and domestic market prices. Its first-quarter profit shrank 70 percent to 297 million zlotys ($87.1 million).

“I think that without the zloty’s strengthening against the dollar, PGNiG’s decision (to file for a tariff hike) was just a matter of time,” said Kamil Kliszcz, an analyst at Warsaw-based broker DI BRE.

In March, URE let the gas group raise prices for industry, which buys around two-thirds of the gas PGNiG sells, by an average of around 15 percent. Prices for its private clients were raised by 7.2 to 10.6 percent.

The tariff increase came after months of haggling between PGNiG and the regulator, which wants to keep a lid on prices to prevent problems for the chemical sector and consumers, who use gas for heating and cooking.

“This is a general practice that talks with the regulator are not easy,” Kliszcz said.

At 1336 GMT PGNiG’s share price was down 0.96 percent versus a roughly 1 percent decline of the large-cap index WIG20 . ($1 = 3.4103 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)