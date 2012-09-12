PGNiG to restart fire-struck Warsaw heating plant by end-Sept

WARSAW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s gas monopoly PGNiG plans to restart its Warsaw-based combined heat and power plant EC Zeran by the end of September after shuttering it last week because of a fire, PGNiG’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Slawomir Hinc also told reporters the damage caused by the fire had been preliminarily assessed at around 5 million zlotys ($1.6 million).

EC Zeran, with a heating capacity of 1,560 megawatts, is the second-largest source of heat for Poland’s capital after EC Siekierki, also controlled by PGNiG’s power unit Termika.

The plant’s power capacity is 364 megawatts, which is sold locally. ($1 = 3.1770 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by Michael Kahn)