PGS says seismic contract utilisation drops to 40 pct in Q2
#Energy
July 3, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

PGS says seismic contract utilisation drops to 40 pct in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s Petroleum Geo-Services , whose ships scan the seabed for oil, had 40 percent of its capacity allocated to contract seismic survey in the second quarter, down from 57 percent in the first quarter, it said on Tuesday.

Multiclient seismic increased to 48 percent in the quarter from 31 percent in the previous period, while steaming rose to 9 percent from 6 percent.

Three percent of the capacity was in yard, down from 5 percent in the first quarter.

No capacity was on standby. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

