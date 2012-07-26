FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PGS lifts guidance third time in 3 months
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 26, 2012 / 6:07 AM / in 5 years

PGS lifts guidance third time in 3 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 26 (Reuters) - Norway’s Petroleum Geo-Services , whose ships scan the ocean bed for oil reservoirs, raised its 2012 earnings forecast for the third time in three months on Thursday as its second-quarter earnings beat expectations.

PGS said it now sees earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between $750 million and $800 million, above its guidance for “above $750 million” earlier this month.

April-June underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to $86.6 million from $49 million in the year-ago period, beating its guidance for an EBIT above $75 million in the quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.