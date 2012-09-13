PGS expect surge in orders after summer dip

OSLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian seismic surveyor PGS said its order book had declined slightly over the summer but the firm was close to clinching further orders and 95 percent of its 3D capacity was booked for the fourth quarter at prices on par with the third quarter.

PGS, which scans the ocean floor for hydrocarbon deposits, said on Thursday that its order book had fallen to $623 million by the end of August from $689 million at the end of June but deals for $240 million were “about to be signed.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)