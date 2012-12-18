UPDATE 2-Oil hunter PGS 2013 outlook below market expectations

* 2013 EBITDA seen in $940-$980 mln range vs $1 bln consensus

* 2012 EBITDA cut to below $800 mln from around 800 mln

* Fully booked for Q1, 80 percent booked for Q2

* Shares fall 3 pct but recover (Adds analyst comments, shares)

OSLO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian seismic explorer PGS expects the offshore exploration boom to remain strong in 2013, even if market expectations about its prospects have become overly optimistic after several guidance upgrades.

PGS, which scans the ocean floor with its ships in search of hydrocarbon deposits, lifted its profit guidance several times this year, pushing consensus expectations higher and forcing the company on Tuesday to rein in the market.

Releasing its initial 2013 guidance, PGS said it expects its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the $940 million to $980 million range, below consensus estimates around $1 billion.

And for 2012, it cut its EBITDA guidance to “below $800 million” from “around $800 million” after delays to some projects. Still, that would mean its EBITDA jumped by close to a half from last year’s $535 million.

“Following today’s release we expect consensus estimates to come down around 3-5 percent,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.

“We however continue to believe that the seismic industry is past its cyclical lows and should continue to see margin expansion going into 2013,” it said, adding that PGS was its preferred stock in the sector.

PGS shares initially sank 3 percent but turned around to trade broadly unchanged at 97 crowns at 0937 GMT as investors digested the news.

“Market expectations were simply overly optimistic,” DNB said in a note, adding that it rated the stock a “buy” with a 110 crown target price.

For the first quarter of 2013, traditionally a difficult period, the firm’s order was already full while the second quarter is 80 percent booked as PGS recorded a big rise in larger surveys.

“For the next two years we have good visibility on the supply side. Demand growth will be greater than the increase in vessel supply so the market will remain tight,” PGS Chief Executive Jon Erik Reinhardsen said.

He added that the firm may seek to utilize new vessels in late 2014 or 2015, though this remained an open issue.

The company expects several regions to drive growth in 2013, particularly the North Atlantic, West Africa, South America, India and Australia. However, activity in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, Nigeria and Libya and Egypt is expected to be subdued.

With demand rising sharply, PGS expects to boost capital expenditure in 2013 to between $500 million and $525 million from this year’s $400-$450 million as it spends more on its newly built vessels.

It will also spend more on multi-client surveys as funding commitments from companies are already above 110 percent, it said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Henrik Stolen; Editing by Mike Nesbit)