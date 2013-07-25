UPDATE 2-Seismic oil surveyor PGS defies gloom, upbeat on long term

* Cuts 2013 EBITDA guidance to $900-950 mln vs $940-980 mln

* Stock rises 4.2 pct

* Says 2013 prices up to 15 pct higher, to rise in 2014 (Adds CEO, analysts, market outlook)

By Balazs Koranyi and Henrik Stolen

OSLO, July 25 (Reuters) - PGS, which scans the sea floor for oil and gas deposits, sees robust growth ahead thanks to more deepwater drilling in places like Brazil and Africa, even as stiffening competition eats into its profit this year.

Oslo-listed PGS said prices were as much as 15 percent higher this year and could rise further in 2014 due to heavy tendering activity, easing pressure on the company to build an order backlog in the face of stiffening competition.

“There’s quite an optimistic picture when it comes to the outlook for bids and leads and that’s why we opted to play price versus maximised backlog,” Chief Executive Jon Erik Reinhardsen said. “PGS has seen increased competition for pre-funding commitment ... in particular in the North Sea.”

With the firm willing to sacrifice some short-term business, it cut its guidance for full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to a range of $900 million to $950 million from $940 million-$980 million, still a big increase on last year’s $776 million.

Investors were unfazed, pushing the stock 4.2 percent higher, on optimism about the outlook and relief after a slew of oil services companies reported difficulties recently.

Rivals Fugro and Polarcus unveiled weak numbers in recent weeks while top oil services firms like Saipem , Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions have also reported difficult market conditions.

“All in all this is a mixed report, but having seen profit warnings from TGS, Dolphin, Spectrum , and a quasi-profit warning from Polarcus, this report is quite alright,” said Christian Yggeseth, an equity analyst at Arctic Securities. “There is relief in the market.”

The stock still looks undervalued, trading at 6.6 times its expected 2014 earnings, 39 percent below the sector average, UBS said in a note.

PGS predicted a boom in Brazil after a licensing round and expects “huge” activity off the coast of Africa. It added that, for the third quarter, it was fully booked and in the coming weeks was taking part in tenders worth up to $500 million, with new orders expected soon.

“We see a sustainable and high oil price that supports our business. We see (exploration and production) spending continuing to grow and ... (expect) the ultradeep water to dominate,” Reinhardsen said.

In the second quarter, its EBITDA fell 15 percent to $209.6 million, short of expectations for $218 million, while its order backlog fell a massive 35 percent from a year earlier.

“While we found the second quarter report slightly disappointing, with an EBITDA miss and a small guidance downgrade, the conference call was bullish,” JPMorgan said about the report. (Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)