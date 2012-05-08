FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil hunter PGS lifts guidance after Q1
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 8, 2012 / 6:12 AM / in 5 years

Oil hunter PGS lifts guidance after Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 8 (Reuters) - Seismic surveyor Petroleum Geo-Services lifted its full-year earnings guidance on Tuesday after its first-quarter results beat expectations and the firm already booked up most of its capacity for 2012.

Norway’s PGS said first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $145.7 million from $72.9 million and came ahead of forecasts for $138 million.

For the full year, the firm said it expected EBITDA at around $700 million, above a previous guidance for between $650 million and $700 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.