PGS says contract seismic utilisation 46 pct in Q3
#Energy
October 3, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

PGS says contract seismic utilisation 46 pct in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s Petroleum Geo-Services , whose ships scan the seabed for oil, had 46 percent of its capacity allocated to contract seismic survey in the third quarter, up from 40 percent in the second quarter, it said on Wednesday.

Multiclient seismic fell to 42 percent in the quarter from 48 percent in the previous period, while steaming rose to 11 percent from 9 percent.

One percent of the capacity was in yard, down from 3 percent in the second quarter. No capacity was on standby. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
