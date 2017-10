OSLO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA

* Exercised its options to order another two Ramform Titan-class vessels at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

* Two vessels were ordered in 2011.

* The two additional vessels will be vessel number three and four in the Ramform Titan Class. When completed, the four new builds will be a part of the 11 vessel fleet of Ramform icons.

* The first vessels in the series have a planned delivery 1st quarter 2013.