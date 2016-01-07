FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China steel company faces fresh U.S. criminal charges
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

China steel company faces fresh U.S. criminal charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A Chinese steel manufacturer faces renewed U.S. criminal charges over allegations that the company arranged to improperly obtain confidential trade secrets from DuPont.

The indictment against Pangang Group, which alleges economic espionage conspiracy and attempted economic espionage, was made public on Thursday in San Francisco federal court.

The Chinese company was first charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2012. However, that indictment stalled after a U.S. judge ruled that prosecutors’ attempts to notify the company of the charges were legally insufficient. (Reporting by Dan Levine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
