Summary:

**European shares extend losses, STOXX 600 down 0.4 pct at day's low

**Healthcare index slumps after Trump tweet on plans to cut drug prices

**M&A speculation boost shares in Italian tower firms Rai Way, EI Towers

**Earning updates also drive activity

**Aggreko plunges on weak outlook

**Well-received results lift Intertek, Just Eat, Iliad (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)