UPDATE 1-EU agency backs approval of new GlaxoSmithKline melanoma drug

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline’s melanoma drug Mekinist - one of several drugs being sold to Novartis under an asset swap deal - has been recommended for approval by European regulators.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday its experts had backed the drug, also known as trametinib, as a treatment for unresectable or metastatic melanoma in patients with a mutation of a gene known as BRAF.

The watchdog also endorsed wider use of Bayer’s Nexavar as a treatment for thyroid cancer.

Mekinist is one of three GSK cancer drugs that Novartis believes each have the potential to generate more than $1 billion a year in sales under its ownership.

The medicine is already approved in the United States, where regulators have also given a green light to a combination of Mekinist and another GSK drug called Tafinlar for treating melanoma.

By combining the two medicines, which work in a different ways, GSK believes that melanoma - the deadliest form of skin cancer - can be held at bay for longer. This combination faces a delay in Europe, however, where regulators are seeking more information.

