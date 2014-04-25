FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU agency backs GSK melanoma drug, wider use of Bayer's Nexavar
April 25, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

EU agency backs GSK melanoma drug, wider use of Bayer's Nexavar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - European regulators said on Friday they had recommended approval of GlaxoSmithKline’s melanoma drug Mekinist and also endorsed wider use of Bayer’s Nexavar as a treatment for thyroid cancer.

Mekinist is one of several drugs being sold to Novartis under an asset swap deal.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the European Medicine Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Martinne Geller)

