Roche says Avastin approved in EU for type of ovarian cancer

ZURICH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Roche said on Wednesday that European regulators approved its drug Avastin as a treatment for women with ovarian cancer that is resistant to platinum-containing chemotherapy.

Avastin, which is already approved in Europe to treat advanced stages of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, kidney cancer and ovarian cancer, was the Basel-based drugmaker’s biggest seller last year with sales of 6.25 billion Swiss francs ($6.9 billion).

The move endorses a favourable recommendation last month from the European Medicine Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), which are normally followed by the European Commission.