Controversial "pay-for-delay" deals drop after FTC's win in top court
#Healthcare
January 13, 2016 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

Controversial "pay-for-delay" deals drop after FTC's win in top court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Branded drug companies hammered out far fewer deals with generic drug makers to delay sales of cheaper medicines in the year after the Supreme Court ruled the Federal Trade Commission could legally pursue such agreements as potentially illegal.

The FTC said that pharmaceutical companies reached 21 of the “pay-for-delay” deals in fiscal 2014, compared with 29 in 2013 and 40 in 2012. The Supreme Court ruling came out in June 2013.

In a typical pay-for-delay deal, a branded drug company will give a generic firm money or some other consideration in exchange for the generic firm’s agreement to delay bringing out a cheaper version of the medicine. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Heavey)

