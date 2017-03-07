FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drugmaker shares slip as Trump tweets about pricing system
March 7, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 5 months ago

Drugmaker shares slip as Trump tweets about pricing system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Shares of large U.S. pharmaceutical companies fell on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he was working on a "new system" to lower pricing in the drug industry.

"I am working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry. Pricing for the American people will come way down!" Trump tweeted.

Pfizer Inc shares fell 1.3 percent in premarket trading, Merck fell 1.2 percent and Amgen Inc fell 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

