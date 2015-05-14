FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PharMerica to pay $31.5 mln in drug dispensing probe -Justice Dept.
May 14, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

PharMerica to pay $31.5 mln in drug dispensing probe -Justice Dept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - PharMerica will pay the United States $31.5 million to resolve allegations that it improperly dispensed controlled drugs without a prescription and submitted false Medicare claims for these drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

PharMerica, a pharmacy that dispenses medication to long-term care patients, such as those in nursing homes, repeatedly gave so-called Schedule II drugs, such as oxycodone and fentanyl, to peoples across the country without a doctor’s written prescription, the department said.

The company was also alleged to have violated the False Claims Act by billing Medicare for the drugs, it said.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir

