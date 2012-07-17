FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pharmacy Chain 36.6 quarterly earnings wiped out
#Daimler
July 17, 2012 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

Pharmacy Chain 36.6 quarterly earnings wiped out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russian group Pharmacy Chain 36.6 said quarterly profit was wiped out because of a 494 million rouble ($15 million) loss at its retail arm.

The company said on Tuesday first-quarter net profit fell 99 percent to 2 million roubles ($61,000) after the profit from its drug producer Veropharm was erased by the retail loss.

The retail business made a 136 million roubles loss in January-March 2011.

Group revenue rose 5.6 percent to 5.59 billion roubles, and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 14.2 percent to 506 million roubles, Pharmacy Chain 36.6 said.

The company has been closing poor-performing stores and temporarily shutting down other outlets to reopen them as discounters, which hit sales and profitability, already hampered by sector-wide price regulations. ($1 = 32.6085 roubles) (Reporting by Natalia Ishchenko; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dan Lalor)

