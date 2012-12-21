FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pharmacy Chain 36.6 losses deepen on customers draw
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 21, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Pharmacy Chain 36.6 losses deepen on customers draw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russian group Pharmacy Chain 36.6 reported deepening losses in January-September as economic worries pushed consumers away from its premium drug stores towards budget rivals.

The group has been closing poorly performing stores and temporarily shutting other outlets to reopen them as discount stores, hitting sales and profitability, already hampered by sector-wide price regulations.

The net loss widened 18 percent to 650 million roubles ($21.18 million) during the nine-month period, Pharmacy Chain 36.6 said in a statement on Friday.

Its retail unit incurred a net loss of 171 million roubles comparing to a profit of 40 million roubles a year ago.

Net profit at its drug producing unit Veropharm fell 19 percent to 938 million roubles.

$1 = 30.6842 Russian roubles Reporting by Natalia Ishchenko; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.